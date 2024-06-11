Pics: Ziva Singh Dhoni shares her Paris diaries with father MS Dhoni & mother, Sakshi Dhoni

Indian cricketing and Chennai Super Kings legend, MS Dhoni had a rather tumultuous year with the franchise this year in IPL, and while we still don’t know if the man will be returning to play IPL next year, it does seem he is making the most of his time off.

This became evident only a while ago, as Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni went on to share a series of images of herself and her mom (Sakshi Dhoni) and dad from their outing in Paris.

Ziva, who has an Instagram account herself but is managed by Sakshi and MS, has gone on to share some lovely images from their outing in Paris, where they even posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The second and third images saw the daughter and mother posing with the iconic pose of putting their finger on top of the Eiffel Tower-

MS Dhoni sported a casual white shirt and blue jeans, while Sakshi wore a yellow dress with floral prints as both of them posted with all smiles. Little Ziva seemed to be feeling the cold weather and hence wore a thick jacket.

For the uninitiated, Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings this year yet again but gave up his captaincy right before IPL 2024 began as teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as captain. Chennai Super Kings had a mediocre run in the tournament, as they finished in the 5th spot.