When Chennai Super Kings’ Thala MS Dhoni Invited Suresh Raina For Dinner At Home; Check Here

From playing at the same time in the Indian Cricket Team to being together for Chennai Super Kings, the Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni and star player Suresh Raina share a great bond. Dhoni had immense faith and trust in Raina as a player during his captaincy. And the twosome have given some amazingly sweet memories for their fans by playing on the field of cricket together. Now that both are retired from the International scene, their camaraderie and friendship remain absolutely intact. And a glimpse of this was seen when Raina was invited to Dhoni’s house for dinner.

Suresh Raina has put a post on social media which has Dhoni and Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni in it. The cute hug and bond between Raina and Dhoni is very much visible in the picture.

Raina writes on social media,

Thank you so much for the great dinner @sakshisingh_r & @mahi7781 bhai ❤️

Yes, They may be out of the cricketing field, but the bond that has been built over the years is so wonderful. Raina was invited by Dhoni and his wife for a get-together at home and Raina is thankful to them for this!!

