IPL 2024: I have always been a diehard fan of Chennai Super Kings; MS Dhoni is my favourite: Shruti Ulfat of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Versatile actress Shruti Ulfat who is presently seen in the role of Vidya Madhav Poddar in Rajan Shahi and Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a diehard fan of cricket, especially Indian Premier League (IPL). Her favourite team in IPL is Chennai Super Kings, and she is always in the ‘Whistle Podu’ mode when the IPL fever is on.

Says Shruti, “I have been following IPL since its inception. I have always been an ardent and diehard fan of Chennai Super Kings. Of course, it is because of MS Dhoni, that I am a big fan of Dhoni. I have three sports superstars – Novac Djokovic from tennis, Lionel Messi from football and MS Dhoni from cricket. I am a big fan of these three legends.”

Going on to explain her love for IPL, she says, “My yellow fever is always on, during IPL. I get yellow stuff, I have been wearing one pair of yellow socks for a long time during IPL. The elastic has become loose, but it is my superstitious factor that I put on my socks whenever CSK plays. Whistle Podu is always on during IPL. Even during the shoot, I watch the match in between my shots.”

Describing her favourite IPL moment, Shruti says, “My favourite IPL moment was when I met Dhoni. I got his jersey, No 7, signed by him. My son Ojasya was very small at that time, and MS had a conversation going on with my son.”

On the teams she wants to see in the Playoffs of 2024, Shruti avers, “I want CSK to move to the Playoffs. After CSK, I am a Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals fan. So I want these two teams to make it to the playoffs.”

On teams for the finale, she quips, “I want CSK to be in the finale. On paper, SRH and KKR are very good teams and contenders to be in the playoffs and ahead.”

On the players she misses seeing now, Shruti says, “I miss Suresh Raina in the CSK squad. He is a good player. I miss DJ Bravo also.”

Shruti has visited many stadiums in India and loves the vibe of every place. “I have been to Eden Gardens, Jaipur, Ferozshah Kotla in Delhi, have been to Pune, of course Wankhade, and Hyderabad. Every stadium has its own energy and buzz in the air.”