Yograj Singh takes a dig at Virat Kohli’s recent dismal form; says ‘kisi guru ke paas jaake kuch nahi hoga’

Former cricketer Yograj Singh recently shared his thoughts on his son Yuvraj Singh’s retirement and the state of Indian cricket in an interview with Vickey Lalwani. He mentioned that he had advised Yuvraj not to retire early and suggested that he continue playing for at least five more years. However, Yuvraj had responded by saying that he was retiring due to the emotional and challenging environment within the team at the time.

Yograj pointed out that current players are facing significant criticism and pressure, drawing attention to how even great players are now being scrutinized and asked to retire. Without naming anyone specifically, his remarks seemed to be a reference to Virat Kohli’s recent struggles on the field. He remarked that such situations are a result of karma, implying that past actions often come back in unexpected ways.

He also dismissed the idea that consulting spiritual figures could resolve issues in cricket. Instead, he stressed the importance of hard work and dedication, urging players to focus on the game rather than seeking external help. According to him, the only way to improve performance is to spend more time on the field, playing multiple sessions and working on personal growth. He emphasized that nothing is greater than the game itself and cautioned against trying to position oneself above it, suggesting that such an approach could lead to setbacks.

Yograj’s comments have sparked discussions, especially in the context of ongoing debates about the form and future of senior cricketers in the Indian team.