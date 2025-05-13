Countdown Begins: IPL 2025 Final On June 3

BCCI released the revised schedule of IPL 2025 in a press release on Sunday night. IPL had to be halted midway last week as the situation became serious due to increasing tension between India and Pakistan. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, in response to which Pakistan fired and conducted drone attacks on the border, which were foiled by the Indian Army.

After controlling the situation and talking to the government and security agencies, BCCI has decided that IPL will be resumed. Now the tournament will resume from May 17, and the final will be played on June 3.

During this, a total of 17 matches will be played, which will be held at 6 different venues. Two double headers (two matches a day) will be held on Sunday.

BCCI said that all the necessary preparations have been made and the audience will once again get a chance to see stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma playing.

The revised IPL 2025 schedule is as follows:

* May 17 (7:30 PM) – RCB vs KKR | Bengaluru

* May 18 (3:30 PM) – RR vs PBKS | Jaipur

* May 18 (7:30 PM) – DC vs GT | Delhi

* May 19 (7:30 PM) – LSG vs SRH | Lucknow

* May 20 (7:30 PM) – CSK vs RR | Delhi

* May 21 (7:30 PM) – MI vs DC | Mumbai

* May 22 (7:30 PM) – GT vs LSG | Ahmedabad

* May 23 (7:30 PM) – RCB vs SRH | Bengaluru

* May 24 (7:30 PM) – PBKS vs DC | Jaipur

* May 25 (3:30 PM) – GT vs CSK | Ahmedabad

* May 25 (7:30 PM) – SRH vs KKR | Delhi

May 26 (7:30 PM) – PBKS vs MI | Jaipur

May 27 (7:30 PM) – LSG vs RCB | Lucknow

Playoffs Schedule:

* May 29 (7:30 PM) – Qualifier 1 | Venue to be decided

* May 30 (7:30 PM) – Eliminator | Venue to be decided

* June 1 (7:30 PM) – Qualifier 2 | Venue to be decided

* June 3 (7:30 PM) – Final | Venue yet to be decided

Now the countdown has begun for the remaining matches of the IPL and the final. Cricket fans should get ready to see their favourite players on the field again.

This is a relief to the fans in the tense situation; IPL can be the biggest stress buster. Cannot wait for the match to resume.