Reports: IPL 2025 To Halt Amid Rising Tensions Between India Vs Pakistan

After India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 civilians, the tension between India and Pakistan is increasing. Now, after the second terror attack in Poonch that claimed the lives of 15 people, the Indian Premier League 2025 authorities have decided to halt the 17th season.

According to recent reports, BCCI authorities have decided to halt the season. This news came out after the cancellation of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala. Amid the increasing tensions between the two nations, the cricket source stated, “We want to be seen standing with the nation. Our priority is the nation. Safety of players paramount. Cricket not above the nation.”

In addition, the source highlighted that the authorities are looking into the matter to see if there is any other way out, but their priority is the nation: “We will see if there is another window, but priority is standing with the nation.”

Airports and airspace across North India have been shut for safety measures. To safely drop players of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at their homes from Pathankot, the BCCI revealed that they would arrange a special train to evacuate the players, and the teams would travel by road.

However, this news has yet to be confirmed with an official notice. In addition, we are waiting for the authorities to react and decide whether further matches will be played.

Also, the authorities highlighted that today’s match on Friday, 9 May 2025, will happen, but the decisions will be made according to the situation.