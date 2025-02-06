Buzz: Leap in Star Plus’ Jhanak gets postponed

The Star Plus show Jhanak, which is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has been making it to the headlines for a possible leap that the makers and the channel were working upon. News in the media emerged about the present leads of the show, Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab, exiting the show, for the post leap story to commence.

Kunal Verma, who recently entered Jhanak as the parallel lead of Dr Vihaan, also put up a grtitude post on social media, that indicated his exit from the show. Hiba and Krushal, have over the last few days, confirmed to media that they are indeed moving out of the show owing to the leap.

However, there have been recent murmurs of Jhanak not taking the leap immediately.

Sources earlier had confided that the actors to get on board the show for the post leap phase will be locked in a day or two, with the shoot for the post leap phase to start soon. However, the present talk is that the leap in Jhanak has been postponed owing to the upcoming cricketing fever with the launch of IPL 2025.

There is a buzz now that Jhanak will see the leap happening only after May, that is after the IPL tournament.

Well, we only wait for time to tell us whether this is a confirmed piece of news or not. Till then, the fans of Jhanak who were sad with Hiba and Krushal going out, can continue to watch their favourites in the show.