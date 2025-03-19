IPL 2025: Which Bollywood celeb will make an appearance? Who will perform?

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Before the first match, a star-studded opening ceremony will set the stage for the tournament. Celebrities from Bollywood and the music industry are expected to be part of the event, making it a mix of sports and entertainment.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Dutt will attend the ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, will support his team while engaging with the audience. Salman Khan is expected to use the platform to promote his upcoming film Sikandar, which is set for release on March 30, 2025.

Priyanka Chopra’s presence is also being discussed, though her role in the event has not been confirmed. Alongside Bollywood stars, the ceremony will feature performances by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, who will present musical acts. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, and Punjabi artist Karan Aujla are also expected to perform.

International participation may also be part of the event, as reports suggest that the American band OneRepublic has been approached to join the lineup. Other names associated with the ceremony include Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sara Ali Khan.

After the opening performances, the focus will shift to the cricket match, where Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first game of the season will mark the beginning of another exciting edition of the IPL.