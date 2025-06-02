Shreyas Iyer Gets Backing from SS Rajamouli, ‘Took Teams to Finals, Still Got Dropped’

SS Rajamouli, director of blockbuster films like Bahubali and RRR, has expressed his feelings about cricket on social media this time. He has shared an emotional post in support of Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer, in which he has highlighted the injustice being done to Iyer.

Rajamouli wrote,

“lyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite..

This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped…

Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped…

Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years.

He deserves this year’s trophy too…”

He further wrote,

“On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too. Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak…”

SS Rajamouli not only praised Iyer’s game but also told how he was dropped from the team despite proving it again and again. In IPL 2020, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to the finals, then made Kolkata Knight Riders champions in 2024, and now took Punjab Kings to the finals after years. Despite this, he was constantly ignored.

At the same time, he also mentioned Virat Kohli, who is constantly scoring runs and for whom this may be the “last chapter of an incomplete story”.

An influential person like Rajamouli openly supporting Iyer in this way not only boosts the morale of the players, but also raises a question for the selectors, is it not enough to just score runs and make the team win?

Fans are waiting to see who lifts the trophy this year.

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.