Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli & Ritesh Sidhwani amongst Oscar’s 487 new members

Actor Shabana Azmi, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and cinematographer Ravi Varman are amongst 487 members who have been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.

In a statement shared on its website, the Academy on late Tuesday night said the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

For the uninitiated, the selection of membership is based on profession qualification with a dedicated motive for on-going representation, inclusion and equity, according to the Los-Angeles based institution.

Azmi, as we know has been a legend in Indian and international cinema with over five decades of work, where she has been invited to join the actors branch.

Rajamouli, the man behind the epic period spectacle RRR which became the first Indian feature production to win an Academy Award in 2023, has been included in the Director’s branch.

Independent filmmaker Rima Das, known for acclaimed and awarded titles such as Tora’s Husband and Village Rockstars, is also joining Rajamouli in the segment.

Renowned producer Sidhwani, who has backed celebrated movies such as Gully Boy and Dil Chahta Hai, will be part of the Producers branch.

Director of photography Varman has been invited to join the Cinematographers branch. His credits include Japan, Ponniyin Selvan: Part II, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Shankar’s upcoming Indian 2.

From the Indian film industry, A R Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Suriya, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ali Fazal, Aditya Chopra, Guneet Monga, Reema Kagti, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor are already members of the Academy.