SS Rajamouli unveils ‘Baahubali: The Epic’, to release in October 2025

Baahubali: The Epic gets a release date. SS Rajamouli took to X to announce the release of the movie, scheduled for October 31, 2025, marking the 10th anniversary of the movie. Baahubali franchise has long made an uproar amongst the audience. And now with the grand announcement of “The Epic,” the excitement is just soaring higher.

SS Rajamouli taking it to X, wrote, “Baahubali. The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with Baahubali The Epic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”

Before revealing the official release date, Arka Media Works chose to merge the two ‘Baahubali’ films into a single cohesive feature, incorporating numerous fresh edits into the storyline, according to media reports.

The ‘Baahubali’ saga consists of two films that chronicle the life of Sivudu (portrayed by Prabhas), a spirited young man on a journey to discover love and his greater destiny.

The first instalment, Baahubali: The Beginning, tells the tale of how Sivudu aids Avantika (Tamannaah Bhatia) in her mission to free Devasena (Anushka Shetty), the former queen of Mahishmati, who has been captured by the ruthless ruler Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). The narrative reaches its epic conclusion in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Fans are going gaga on X. And so are we!