Inside Cricketer KL Rahul’s Adventurous Vacation With Shardul Thakur And Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul is a famous Indian cricketer known for his batting style on the field. When he is free, the cricketer loves to travel to different parts of the world and treats himself with well-deserved ‘me time.’ Not only that, he is an active social media user and often shares insights from his personal and professional life. Yet again, the wanderlust cricketer is seen chilling on an adventurous tour with his fellow cricketers, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas.

KL Rahul’s Vacation Photos

On Sunday evening, KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle and dropped photos and videos from his adventurous vacation with his fellow colleagues Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer. The Indian cricketers are treating themselves to a well-deserved vacation to Cape Town, South Africa. All the pictures are making us mesmerized, and we can’t get enough of them.

Throughout the photos, KL Rahul can be seen posing in front of the seashore under the sunny sky. Rahul also posed with his colleague Shardul Thakur in the other pictures, where the duo can be seen chilling under the street table. In one of the photos, he can be seen treating himself with the beautiful view of the sea. The blue skies, cloudy mountains, and clear water look mesmerizing. In one photo, KL Rahul poses with Shreyas Iyer in front of the big rock, and the board says, ” Cape Of Good Hope. The most South-western point of the African continent.” In the video, the cricketer enjoys watching the cute penguins near the sea.

Did you like KL Rahul’s adventurous vacation? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.