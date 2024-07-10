9 years of ‘Baahubali’: Prabhas, SS Rajamouli & Rana Daggubati’s cinematic spectacle that changed cinema

One can easily term the landscape of Indian cinema judging it by pre-Baahubali and post-Baahubali because the impact that the initially called ‘South Indian’ film then termed to be a PAN Indian film was so immense that it will serve as a benchmark for the ages.

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus changed the way cinema was perceived before this and before one would fathom it, Baahubali went on to become one of the biggest and most successful films in India.

Once the film gained the success it did, facts about the film started circling around which made the film even bigger.

Prabhas and Daggubati’s dedication to the project, along with the entire film crew’s participation which involved a substantial commitment of time and effort, is particularly highlighted as a key factor in the film’s success.

Baahubali is not only celebrated for its commercial achievements but also for its cultural impact, being hailed as a path-breaking and timeless epic in Indian cinema.

Since the arrival of the film, the careers of S S Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have flourished and how, where they have gone on to become gigantic superstars continuing to rule the box office and even achieve new feats in filmmaking. While Rajamouli has RRR, Prabhas re-established box office prowess with Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD after facing a few duds in the form of Adipurush and Radhe Shyam among others.