SS Rajamouli’s cameo in the newly released OTT hit Kalki 2898 AD has Prabhas fans buzzing with excitement over their anticipated collaboration!

Prabhas is a pan-India superstar who has consistently created phenomenal success. He not only rules hearts but also sets records at the box office. While he redefined success with his recently released Kalki 2898 AD, the film left his fans intrigued about his next collaboration with Baahubali director S. S. Rajamouli. In a scene where S. S. Rajamouli makes a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, he is seen addressing Prabhas, saying that he will keep him busy for the next 10 years. The dialogue from the film has sparked new conversations about whether this duo will collaborate again for something big.

One fan tweeted “Did anyone catch the scene of Prabhas and Rajamouli’s!!! 😁

@SSRajamouli basically promised us 10 more years of #Prabhas greatness!! This is gonna be wild and next BIG THING in indian cinema boxoffice.”

Another fan tweeted “Just finished #Kalki2898ad and #SSRRajamouli’s cameo……Blew my mind!! 10 years of #Prabhas?? Sign me up!! This duo never disappoints!”

Adding to the excitement another fan commented”#Prabhas with #SSRajamouli Combo once Again ?? Finally the Rumours getting true 😮🔥🔥🔥🔥

Get Ready for the Biggest Combination ever in the Indian Film Industry”

Another fan commented”#Prabhas-#SSRajamouli combo 🔜⁉️”

Moreover, fresh off the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will next be seen in The Raja Saab, Spirit, Salaar- Part 2 ceasfire and untitled project with Hanu Raghavapudi.