There’s so much happening in the OTT space and it ranges from some popular movies getting an OTT arrival after impressive theatrical runs and on the other hand, new and fresh content coming in as per usual. Here’s what you can look forward to this week-

Follow Kar Lo Yaar on Amazon Prime Video

A mockumentary reality show that shows the life and ways how Uorfi Javed lives and operates. Going through the life of the content creator and social media sensation along with a glimpse into his personal life, Follow Kar Lo Yaar has begun streaming on Prime Video.

Kalki 2898 AD in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil & Malayalam on Prime Video/ and in Hindi on Netflix

The biggest blockbuster of 2024 having grossed over 1100 crores at the box office and one of the most ambitious projects in recent times, Kalki 2898 AD finally arrives on streaming platforms and as expected, the languages down South will be available on Prime Video, while the Hindi version will be available on Netflix.

Raayan on Prime Video

Coming in as a surprise and only a few days after its release, the Dhanush directed and acted film, Raayan has now begun streaming on Prime Video in all languages – Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Angry Young Men on Prime Video

The legendary careers of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar documented in a lovely documentary series that explores some unknown facets and also gets you nostalgic, has begun streaming on Prime Video.

Tikdam on JioCinema

A light-hearted yet poignant film on JioCinema that explores a story about the power of community and family, led by the fantastic Amit Sial.