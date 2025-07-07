Panchayat Season 5: Prime Video announces premiere in 2026

Panchayat, which has made a place in the hearts of people with its simplicity and heart-touching stories in the world of Indian web series, is once again ready to tickle and emotionally touch the audience. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Season 5 of Panchayat will be released in 2026.

The recently released Season 4 received a great response from the audience. Released on 24 June 2025, this season has proved to be the most-watched season of the Panchayat series so far. The show was liked not only in India but in more than 180 countries around the world, and in the very first week of its launch, it was included in the top 10 list of many countries.

Prime Video shared a post on its Instagram and wrote, “Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lilye

#PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon” With this post, it was confirmed that work on Season 5 has started and it will appear in front of the audience in the year 2026.

This series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The show is written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Akshat Vijayvargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The cast of the show includes actors like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanjvika, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.

Filled with the simplicity of the village, light-hearted humour and heart-touching stories, Panchayat has proved every time that a strong story and true emotions are more effective to make a place in the audience’s heart.

Now it will be interesting to see what new twist Panchayat Season 5 coming in 2026 brings in the life of Phulera.