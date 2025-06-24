Panchayat Season 4 Review: Delivers A Compelling Narrative

The name ‘Panchayat’ takes its rawest form in season 4. It’s the gradual progression of what it promised to take a shape of. If you rewind, and recall what Season 3 rolled out as a message for us. Post the massive fight right on the premises of Rudra hospital—Jhagra, Jhanjhat, Maara-peeti, ghisa-ghisi…ab jaake lag raha hai Panchayat election aa gaya hai.

Well, that is exactly what we were waiting for! And it’s there. The election scorches like the summer Sun, the politics get an upheaval. Sure, the toned-down, light-hearted charm does get dissolved, but s4 brings you the tussle and tension of ‘Panchayat election.’ The chaos therefore, has to be abraded this time.

Directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra, and produced by the powerhouse team at TVF, the show intensifies its tone while staying grounded in its signature rustic charm. With stellar performances by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and others, Panchayat continues to deliver a compelling narrative that’s equal parts relatable and riveting. As the village flows with the winds of change, Season 4 proves that in Phulera, politics is more personal than power mongering. This season brings rural India’s electoral pulse to life like never before.

Both parties grow increasingly aggressive in their tactics, trying to discredit one another and influence the villagers. In the midst of this unrest, Abhishek finds himself at a personal crossroads—awaiting the results of his MBA entrance exam while quietly reflecting on his future beyond the village.

Abhishek however, with a living dilemma, stays with Pradhan ji’s family. His bond with Rinki deepens with time, but their relationship carries an undercurrent of uncertainty, hinting at an eventual parting of ways. Subtleties at every sequence is what you get, to be precise.

S4 is more about making room for introspective moments, well, for the character and for the viewers, too. However, the tonality remains as intended. One ongoing thread is the ethical dilemma surrounding Abhishek’s growing involvement in the village’s political dynamics. However, given that he’s an appointed Government employee, his neutrality is what gets questioned. But Rinki—so it’s a given.

The performances are a standout this season. Jitendra Kumar skilfully conveys Abhishek’s inner conflict, while Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta continue to anchor the show with quiet strength. Faisal Malik and Durgesh Kumar deliver memorable moments, bringing depth and colour to the ensemble.

You see, restraints this time. But it just gets more intriguing in the end. And more so, we can already eye on the 5th season. The narrative expands this time. With that, it is time to reintroduce yourself to the warmth and simplicity that the show has always flagged for.

Panchayat S4 is streaming on Prime Video.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 out of 5 stars.