Keerthy Suresh’s Latex Dress Vs Alaya F’s Embellished Lehenga: Who Is Setting Trends With New Look?

Keerthy Suresh and Alaya F are actresses who love fashion. With their impeccable styles, both the diva often steal the spotlight and make the onlookers their fans. Yet again, both the diva graced their look in western and traditional styles, drawing a comparison of who is setting trends with their fashion choices.

Keerthy Suresh’s Latex Dress Look

The gorgeous Keerthy once again treated her fans with something out-of-the-box. The actress wore a hot red latex dress that shines like leather, but it is different from leather. The bodycon fit of the dress defines the actress’s picturesque figure. The halter neckline, with belt-like detail, looks cool. The diva left her hair styled in a straight open, and dewy makeup rounded her appearance. The white earrings added a contrasting look. With her new look, the diva is ruling over hearts.

Alaya F’s Lehenga Look

Redefining the traditional charm, Alaya wore a lehenga serving ‘goals’ for this wedding season. The low neckline blouse with sleeveless hand teamed with a matching skirt makes the actress look pretty. The beautiful and intricate work with pearls and stone embellishment made the outfit look priceless. With a diamond choker, earrings, bangles, and rings, the actress looked gorgeous.

Comparing Keerthy and Alaya, it is difficult to choose anyone’s style, but one thing is sure: the lehenga trend never fades away. Whether it’s the festive season or a wedding, lehenga always rules. But in recent times, we haven’t seen much latex fashion, and undoubtedly, Keerthy is setting new trends.