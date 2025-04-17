Tamannaah Bhatia joins Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor in ‘No Entry 2’

The sequel to No Entry is finally taking shape, with new faces leading the cast. Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly signed on for the upcoming film No Entry 2, stepping into a central role as part of a fresh ensemble. The makers are also said to be in talks with Aditi Rao Hydari, though no formal announcement has been made yet regarding her involvement.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor will headline the film. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to go on floors by mid-2025. Reports indicate that filming could commence as early as June or July, targeting a theatrical release around Diwali next year, specifically October 26, 2025.

According to sources close to the production, Tamannaah is set to explore a character that adds a new layer to the narrative while keeping in sync with the film’s comic tone. This project also comes on the heels of her role in another major film alongside Ajay Devgn, for which she has recently started shooting.

Behind the scenes, Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor have been prepping for the sequel in Greece, with cinematographer Manu Anand also on board. Boney Kapoor has confirmed that the original cast could not be brought back due to scheduling and other commitments, leading to a revamped cast.

While production progresses, speculation continues around family tensions reportedly sparked by casting changes. Despite this, the team remains focused on delivering a film that builds on the success of the original and aims to offer a new take for today’s audience.