Border 2: Ahan Shetty Shares First Look in Army Uniform, Says Every Son Wants to Be Like His Father

The shooting of the much-awaited war drama film Border 2 is going on in full swing in Pune these days. The actors associated with the film are constantly sharing pictures from the set, which has increased the curiosity of the fans even more.

Ahan Shetty shared a picture on his Instagram on Friday, in which he is seen in a military uniform. His father Suniel Shetty is also with him in this picture. In the post, Ahan wrote, “Har beta kahin na kahin apne baap jaisa banna chahta hai.”

This line is straight to the heart and perfectly depicts the emotional relationship between father and son.

Along with this, Varun Dhawan also shared a picture on his social media in which his hands are seen smeared with mud, which is a symbol of the hard work and dedication of Indian soldiers.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh and stars strong stars like Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty in important roles.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be presented under the banner of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Films.

Border, which came in 1997, is still considered at the top of the list of patriotic films. Now Border 2 promises to carry forward that legacy, in which the courage, sacrifice and passion of Indian soldiers will be brought alive once again on the big screen.

‘Border 2’ will be released in theatres on 23 January 2026.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!