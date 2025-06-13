Diljit Dosanjh’s school teacher reveals childhood secrets, and Laughter Chefs have a blast

This time the level of entertainment has gone even higher in the latest promo of Laughter Chefs, because Diljit Dosanjh‘s school teacher herself reached the set. Fans have become excited after watching the promo and are eagerly waiting for the full episode.

Diljit’s teacher shared some interesting stories from his childhood. She told that Diljit has been very humble since childhood and even today his simplicity remains the same.

While also mentioning Diljit’s art of tying a turban, the teacher said that he learned to tie a turban very early.

Not only this, Diljit also learned to do kirtan, play tabla and harmonium in his childhood. He used to sing often in school assemblies. This is where his singing talent started.

On the set, Krushna Abhishek also had a fun conversation with Diljit’s teacher. This entire promo made the audience roll with laughter and now everyone is eagerly waiting for the episode.

Diljit Dosanjh is a global icon, a musician who has crores of fans, After knowing about his childhood, fans are excited to know more about him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK1UQ3INOGR/?hl=en

Laughter Chef season 2 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Contestants are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Samarth Jurel, Sudesh Lehri, Vicky Jain, Elvish Yadav, Mannara Chopra, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh and Nia Sharma.