Anees Bazmee Breaks Silence on Diljit Dosanjh’s Exit from No Entry 2

Ever since the announcement of No Entry 2, the sequel to the hit comedy film No Entry, fans have been eagerly waiting for further updates about it. The casting of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the initial buzz created a wave of excitement. However, when reports of Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from the film surfaced, many fans were left disappointed.

Now, director Anees Bazmee has broken his silence and addressed the speculation in an interview with News18 Showsha, in which he offered clarity and a calm outlook on the matter.

Anees Bazmee expressed that he has no grudges or disappointments about Diljit’s exit from the project. He said,

“All I want is for the film to be made. That is the greatest happiness for me. Whatever is happening is God’s will. I work with all sincerity and leave the rest to fate. Many times, I have cast actors who were my second or third choice. But once the film is released, people say they can’t see anyone else in that role. It’s all about the final impact.”

Bazmee revealed that his last meeting with Diljit lasted just 10 minutes and was mostly centred on date availability.

“Diljit said he was trying to fix his schedule. Boney Ji was also present during that meeting. But I don’t stress over these things. I never feel the need to give explanations. What has to happen will happen – and it will be for the best.”

The director made it clear that his admiration and respect for Diljit remains intact despite the casting change.

“He is a very genuine person and an extremely talented actor. When I first started narrating the script to him, he agreed to do the film even before I had finished. He said, ‘I have understood the story. You are making it, it has three heroes, it is a comedy… we laughed a lot while watching No Entry!’ I really liked his simplicity and honesty.”

Anees Bazmee’s reaction reflects his calm, professional attitude and faith in the creative process. For him, the journey of making a film is far more important than speculation or casting changes. Whether Diljit is a part of No Entry 2 or not, Bazmee’s main focus is on making a great film.

“Whatever happens, happens. And it is always for the best.”

The film is expected to go on floors soon. Touted as a pan-India action-comedy, No Entry 2 will be released in 9 languages, aiming to bring back the same charm and laughter that made the original a cult favourite.

