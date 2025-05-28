Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan’s Dancing Video Goes VIRAL

Varun Dhawan is once again ready to entertain the audience in a romantic-comedy avatar. The shooting of his next film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ is going on in full swing these days in Edinburgh, Scotland. Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde will also be seen in this film along with Varun. The film is being directed and produced by David Dhawan.

Now In a video is which is going viral, the song playing in the background has romantic lyrics like ‘Tera Ho Jaoon’. And we can see Varun dancing on the song.

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1kxcjm9/varun_dhawan_filming_in_edinburgh_for_his_next/

Recently, one more video from the shooting set went viral on social media in which Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur were seen dancing in a fun-filled manner on the streets of Edinburgh. Mrunal is seen in a black and golden skater dress with boots, while Varun is wearing red pants, a multi-coloured printed shirt and a red scarf in his hand. The on-screen chemistry of both is being loved by the audience. Pooja Hegde was also seen in some tweets related to this shoot, which made it clear that the shooting of the film is in full swing.

The title of the film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ is taken from the famous song of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s film ‘Biwi No. 1’. Earlier this film was going to release on 2 October 2025, but now its new release date has been fixed as 10 April 2026.

Directed by David Dhawan, this film is promising entertainment to the fans full of fun, romance and tremendous music. Varun’s fans are already excited for this romantic-comedy, and the glimpses of the shooting have increased their curiosity even more.

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.