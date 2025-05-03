Varun Dhawan Welcomes Mouni Roy In ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, Shares Fun Video With Mrunal Thakur

Mouni Roy is all set to return to the big screens with a new avatar. On her social media, the actress revealed the news of her being back on the sets and this time she is working with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in the upcoming episode ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.

The Naagin actress shared an adorable photo with Mrunal and Varun as the trio posed for the camera flashing their big smiles. Expressing her excitement for her new project, Mouni wrote, “So glad to be on set with my beauty @mrunalthakur & the dapper varundvn #HJTIHH.” Resharing Mouni’s story, the lead star Varun welcomed Mouni in the team and wrote, “Welcome Mouni (with a pink flower).”

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur are paired opposite each other for the first time, and it seems it will be a blockbuster Jodi and the behind-the-scenes glimpses are proof. Varun shared a funny video from the sets showcasing his banter with Mrunal and Mouni. In the video, Mrunal tied Varun’s shoes together, and he looked clueless about what was happening to him.

As Varun tried to walk with his shoes tied to each other, he tumbled but Mrunal and Mouni saved him from getting injured. Somehow, Varun managed to hold himself, and he decided to untie his shoes while Mrunal couldn’t stop laughing, making the moment hilarious. Sharing the video, Varun captioned the post, “Getting bullied by these girls (Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur).”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a film by David Dhawan. The film casts Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait in the key roles. The film is likely to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2 October 2025.