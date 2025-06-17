Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan join Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’

Sunny Deol who last appeared in 2025 Jaat as Brig. Baldev Pratap Singh is all set for his next ‘Border 2’.

The team is complete as Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty join the film.

Sunny shared a group photo on his Instagram handle and wrote a caption that reads, “When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2. Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy! On-ground, they’re joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theatres on Jan 23, 2026!”

See photo:

After Sunny’s announcement, the casting received mixed reactions, Some were excited, some said, ‘Varun is not good for this role’ and suggested they should’ve cast Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about Border 2, it is an epic tale of patriotism and passion, It has a stellar cast and it is expected to be a cinematic masterpiece.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 film Border.

Border 2 will be released in cinemas on 23rd January 2026.

