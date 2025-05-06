Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra Recreate DON Era; Fans Can’t Keep CALM

Indian celebs have also made a debut at the Met Gala and Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh have made their debut this year.

People from all over the world have their eyes on Met Gala 2025, and this year the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has made his debut, that too in a grand style, wearing all-black Sabyasachi outfit with a show-stopping ‘K’ pendant and that is his signature style.

On the other hand, beauty lady Priyanka Chopra also made a grand entry, she was wearing a white polka dot outfit and a black hat.

People will always remember this year’s event because there are 2 such stars from India who have become the talk of the town again and people have started discussing them. When the pictures of both of them went viral on the internet, fans immediately remembered the era of Don 2, when Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra looked similar together as if at the Met Gala.

These two have not been spotted together since the year 2011-2012, and there was no sign of them meeting at the Met Gala either, but just think, their pictures have broken the internet, so what will happen when they reunite? Fans can’t keep calm. And now they are just waiting to see these two together.