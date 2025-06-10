Reem Shaikh Narrowly Escapes Mishap During Photoshoot, Shares Scary Moment Online

Popular TV actress Reem Shaikh is once again in the headlines, this time the reason is a viral video of her in which she was seen narrowly escaping an accident.

Reem herself has shared this video on social media, in which she is seen during a photoshoot. In the middle of the shoot, suddenly a heavy backdrop behind her falls, which could have come directly on her. Although this clip is very short, this moment looks quite dangerous and scary.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Reem has to gotten injured on the set of “Laughter Chef”. Earlier also during season 1, while cooking, hot oil splashed on her face, due to which her face was burned and there were marks on it. This accident was very painful for Reem.

However, there has been no serious injury in this incident and Reem is completely fine. Her fans have heaved a sigh of relief and are sending love and prayers for her on social media.

Talking about the work front, Reem Sheikh is currently seen in “Laughter Chef Season 2” and is winning the hearts of the audience with her funny style.

This experience of Reem once again proves that there are many unseen dangers hidden behind the world of glamour.

Click To Watch

Stay tuned for more info only on IWMBuzz.com.