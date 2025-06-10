Jhanak New Cast: After Riya Sharma And Arjit Taneja THESE Actors To Appear In The Show

The popular TV show ‘Jhanak’ has gone through a major turning point, where the story has taken a 20-year-long leap. While before this leap, the audience saw episodes full of emotions, twists and shocking revelations, now a new generation has started in the show. Lead actors like Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja said goodbye to the show, and now the story is moving forward with new faces.

Arjit Taneja, Twinkle Arora and Riya Sharma have already become a part of the show. Now the news is that two more faces are going to be added to this new story, ‘Gunaah’ fame Tanmay Nagar and actress Komal Srivastava.

Tanmay Nagar is a talented and strong actor, who was highly appreciated in the role of Mert in Disney+Hotstar’s web series ‘Gunaah’. Apart from this, he played the role of a negative lead named Arjun Shekhawat in ‘Pushpa Impossible’, in which his performance was quite impressive. Tanmay’s screen presence and intense acting style make him an emerging face of television.

Now his entry in ‘Jhanak’ is expected to bring new twists and depth to the story. Although what his character will be, it has not been revealed yet.

On the other hand, Komal Srivastava is also going to be a part of this new journey. Komal is a fresh and promising talent, whose innocence and acting style can be liked by the audience.

The way ‘Jhanak’ has returned with emotional highs, mystery and new drama after the generation leap has kept the fans hooked to the show. Now the entry of new faces like Tanmay Nagar and Komal Srivastava will bring new energy and freshness to the story.

Now it remains to be seen in which direction the entry of these two takes the show and whether they will live up to the expectations of the audience. But it is certain that the new chapter of ‘Jhanak’ is going to be full of thrill.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.