Varun Dhawan shares an update from the shoot of ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan is currently occupied with the shooting schedule of Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. The film’s initial schedule is underway in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, with Varun giving fans a glimpse of the work in progress.

In a recent Instagram story, Varun shared a video showcasing foggy surroundings and an Army van leading his vehicle. He captioned it, “Border 2 Day 6,” giving followers a peek into the atmosphere on set. The project, slated for a Republic Day 2026 release, aims to depict themes of courage and sacrifice through a compelling narrative.

The cast includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Varun in prominent roles. While Dhawan is currently filming, his co-stars are expected to join the shoot in the coming months. The military setting of Jhansi provides the backdrop for the action-packed drama.

Producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, along with co-producer Shiv Chanana, were recently spotted on set with Varun. A photo shared on social media featured the actor holding the clapboard for the film. In the image, Varun sported a mustache, paired a grey T-shirt with blue jeans, and completed the look with a black leather jacket.

Border 2 promises to bring intense action sequences and emotional depth, capturing the essence of patriotism and heroism. With the shoot progressing steadily, updates from the set have heightened anticipation for the upcoming war drama. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the collaboration of this ensemble cast.