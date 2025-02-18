Sunny Deol joins Varun Dhawan for ‘Border 2’ shoot in Jhansi

Sunny Deol has officially joined the cast of Border 2, reuniting with the franchise that has long been associated with patriotic storytelling. The actor has begun shooting in Jhansi, where key action sequences and emotional moments are being filmed in military cantonment areas.

Alongside Deol, the film features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast aims to bring fresh perspectives to the Border series while maintaining its core theme of valor and dedication to the nation.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film seeks to continue the legacy of its predecessor by depicting the resilience and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

As the production moves forward, the team is focused on delivering an engaging narrative that stays true to the essence of the original film. With an experienced cast and crew, Border 2 is shaping up to be a compelling tribute to the armed forces.

The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. With filming in full swing, more updates are expected in the coming months as the makers work towards bringing this story to the big screen.