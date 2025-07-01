Adnaan Shaikh Blessed with Baby Boy: “Holding Him Gave Me Butterflies”

Content creator and Bigg Boss fame Adnaan Shaikh is now a father. He and his wife Ayesha Shaikh welcomed their first child on Tuesday a cute son. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in September last year.

Speaking to the Times of India, Adnaan expressed his happiness, “Becoming a father is the most beautiful feeling in the world. I have never been so curious or excited about anything before. When I held my son in my arms for the first time, I felt a strange happiness and excitement inside.”

Adnaan, who is famous for his videos on social media, said that he wants to play this new chapter with full honesty.

“I have always taken my responsibilities seriously. If I have been giving 100% in the role of a son, brother and husband, now I will give 200% as a father.”

Adnaan said that this moment was a mixed emotion – love, fear, care, all together. He said, “Now the perspective of looking at life has changed. I want to give the best life to my child, first religious education, then worldly. I am ready to sacrifice my sleep, support my wife in every way and put plans with friends on hold, because at this time the most important thing in our life is our son.”

Adnaan, who was seen in ‘Ace of Space’, had earlier spoken about his marriage,

“I am 30 and am getting married now. Many people ask why so late. I believe I have delayed too much. I want my children to get married at the right age when they grow up. I believe that it is better to get married early because you grow with your partner. If you get married at the age of 35 or 40, there may be problems in raising children.”

Adnaan also shared this good news on his social media and wrote, “Allah has blessed us with our precious baby boy! Can’t express my feelings & emotions. Overwhelmed with gratitude, please keep him in your prayers.”

His post has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

