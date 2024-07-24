EXCLUSIVE: Adnaan Shaikh opens up on elimination, Elvish Yadav’s comments on 07 & more

Content creator and reality show personality, Adnaan Shaikh wasn’t able to make a huge impact with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3 where he created history but for the wrong reasons by being the first wild card contestant to enter and being eliminated from the show in just a week.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Shaikh opened up to us on what he thinks went wrong with this, further reacted on Elvish Yadav’s comments that were made on Team 07, his friendship with Vishal Pandey and many other things.

Q. No one expected you to be eliminated so early. What do you think went wrong?

I also did not expect this to happen. But all I can say is and feel that this was God’s will. Whatever little time I was there, I gave my best and whatever things happened, I only looked at it in a way that maybe God willed for this.

Q. Did you feel the eviction was fair?

No. I did not even think that I lost the task as well.

Q. Everyone expected you and Lovekesh Kataria to have some sort of showdown but you were rather cordial. Did you take the higher road?

Not really, I wasn’t going to be the person ever who instigates anyone. Whatever pointers I remarked about outside before going in the house, I stood by it and went on to tell all those to the respective people on their faces. Then, if there is an effort to extend their hand for friendship, why would I back off? In the house, there is a system where and when anything is cooked or made, people come and take it. Kataria would make an effort to serve it to me on a few occasions, he would offer his rice to me when I mentioned that I was not full by having two rotis. I understood that he is a good guy and why would I keep any grudges? I am a human, after all.

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Q. What is your reaction to Elvish Yadav’s comments and remarks on Team 07 and the way he talked about it?

I have an answer for this. Faisal mentioned that we will take in Elvish and Kataria. Then he sai that ‘naam bana liya, ab naam kharab karne ki baari aayi’. To this, I want to say, that all these cases that are being slammed on you like the snake venom drug case, ED summons etc – all this wouldn’t have happened, and you would have become a better human being if you ever joined 07.

Q. Were you with Armaan Malik more intentionally?

I wasn’t with anyone intentionally. Whenever things were happening, I wasn’t joining any one group or so, and I made it clear earlier as well that I did not go in to play in groups. Armaan was playing accordingly to give content – I know he said things about me as well. So, he is like that aunt who is sweet on your face but goes to bitch about you on your back. Hence, he is still there in the house because he is giving such content.