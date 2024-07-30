EXCLUSIVE: Shivani Kumari on how she doesn’t want to do anything with Armaan Malik after the show

Contestant Shivani Kumari was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, right after a popular stint in the show and even though she was out right at the brink of the finale, Kumari managed to quite an impact.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Kumari opened up on allegations of bitching about others behind their back, her relationship with Armaan Malik and Payal Malik, her bond with others and other things.

Q. Shivani, getting out of the show with just one week away from the finale. Does it hurt?

It is extremely tough. A while ago, I felt so good that we are now just a few days away from the finale, and I have made it. But then, when I came to know that my journey was over, I felt really hurt.

Q. Since you were nominated, you kept feeling that you were going out. What do you have to say about that?

I was feeling it because the three people that were nominated were from my group only. So, I felt, I would be evicted.

Q. What were you feeling the most bad about? Being evicted or your team removing you?

I asked Sana Makbul if she would have given her support considering how she kept saying that a girl should win but she did not support me at all. I told her about this on her face. But I understand she must have had her dilemma towards it.

Q. Since the time you were in the house, everyone kept nominating you. There wasn’t anyone who did not. What do you have to say about that?

I have to say about this, that not only was I the youngest but there were instances I did not understand their things as well. I guess I became an easy target – they would just give reasons for the sake of it, that she is rude or loud etc. I haven’t studied as much and I don’t know English – and you must have seen that everyone in the house would be rapid and adept with speaking in English. But I wasn’t able to even understand what they were talking about.

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Q. There were instances where you have spoken about one person in another’s group and vice versa. Do you feel you were talking about one person to someone else and otherwise?

For instance, when I used to sit with Sana Makbul or Lovekesh Kataria, they would say that Armaan Malik brainwashes everyone. So then, in my routine where I would do gymming with Armaan Malik – he has this ability to trap you in his conversation. I felt the same. I did not even understand how would I say all this. He would brainwash me as well.

Q. Payal has been making several videos claiming that you saying that you attended their wedding and their house was fake. What do you have to say about that?

I have been to their house and did talk with them. When I was going to come, she told her maid ki ‘Shivani ko khaana daalde’. At our place, we talk like this when we talk about giving good to the bull or any animal. I felt really bad about it, and I just discussed it. She made a deal about it.