IWMBuzz Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Season 4 to stream from August, Salman Khan To Host

Bigg Boss is the most loved and popular reality show. Every year it gains the most buzz among all the shows. The viewers are all ears to know when the new season will come. Well, we have some good news for the Bigg Boss lovers.

IWMBuzz editorial have learnt that Bigg Boss OTT season 4 is finally coming and we have big updates on it. A source close to them has confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT 4 will premiere on JioHostar in August 2025. The makers will soon make an announcement.

Earlier, it was reported that this year Salman Khan won’t be able to host the season and instead Anil Kapoor will, who already has hosted the previous season Bigg Boss OTT 3. But now, it has been confirmed, Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss OTT 4. This will be a happy moment for the audience as they missed Salman Khan in the last season.

Talking about the contestants, the makers are aggressively looking for faces who will make an impact in the show. Earlier, it was reported that Faisal Shaikh will participate in the show.

In the previous season, Sana Makbul won the third season and Naezy came as runner-up. Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss 18 (TV show on Colors), Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner, and Vivian Dsena as the runner-up.

How high is your excitement level after knowing these exclusive details?

We reached out to the concerned spokesperson at JioHotstar but did not get any revert till the time of filing the article.

For more such information, keep reading IWMBuzz.com.