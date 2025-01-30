TV News: Jannat Zubair-Siddharth Nigam New Project, Bigg Boss 18 Runner-up Vivian Dsena’s Sweet Birthday Wish To Wife & More

There are several major developments and news in the television world today. Let’s have a look into the top news today, from Jannat Zubair-Siddharth Nigam’s New project together to Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena’s sweet birthday wish and more.

1) Jannat Zubair-Siddharth Nigam’s New Project

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFcsUyxoD8Z/?igsh=MTJlNmVuaHMyMWRvZA==

Besties Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam reunited after ages for a new project. Siddharth shared a photo on his social media posing for a selfie with Jannat, flaunting their sweet chemistry. The duo has earlier appeared in the music video Wallah Wallah together. It will be interesting to see what’s coming up next.

2) Karan Wahi To Comeback On Screens With An Exciting Project

Actor Karan shared a glimpse from the sets of his upcoming project. In the photo, he looks intense, and a woman facing back sits in front of him. More details about this new project are yet to be revealed. However, the BTS hints at something exciting.

3) Vivian Dsena’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Wifey

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFcsd4YIfc2/?igsh=MTF2NDEybmhmanVsMA==

Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena surprised his wife with a special Bollywood-style birthday wish. At a restaurant, he joined the singer to sing the popular song Tum Hi Ho for Nouran Aly. In the text, he wrote, ‘I love you so much,’ expressing his love and affection.

4) Celebrity MasterChef’s Rajiv Adatia Falls During The Challenge

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFbykHuoDyW/?hl=en

Rajiv Adatia, who participated in Celebrity MasterChefs, suddenly fell while walking to the pantry when the judges allowed the contestants to take ingredients. His partner, Mr. Faisu, helped him instantly, but this scene instantly made the judges Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna.

5) Ram Kapoor On Borrowing Money From Gautami After Marriage

In an interview with Cyrus Says, Ram Kapoor talked about life as an actor and highlighted the financial issues he faced, specifically emphasizing the time he borrowed money from his wife, Gautami, after marriage. He said, “When I got married, for the first year of my marriage, I was living off Gautami’s income because she was working; I had no work.”