Rajiv Adatia Confirms Participation In Celebrity MasterChef On Sony TV

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to spice up its programming with the launch of Celebrity MasterChef, a reality show that promises to combine the thrill of cooking with the glamour of celebrity. The announcement was made official when Rajiv Adatia, a former Bigg Boss contestant and entrepreneur, shared his excitement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Rajiv posted a video expressing his enthusiasm for the show, captioned: “Celebrity MasterChef coming Soon only on @sonytvofficial cant wait to entertain you all once again with some good food!!!”

Celebrity MasterChef will feature an array of well-known personalities competing to showcase their culinary skills, with the aim to entertain and inspire audiences. Earlier, actress Tejasswi Prakash, a popular name in Indian television, was confirmed as a contestant, raising anticipation for the star-studded lineup.

This new addition to Sony TV’s roster of shows is part of the channel’s strategy to keep audiences hooked with fresh and engaging content. In the past four months, Sony has launched a variety of successful programs, including CID Season 2, India’s Best Dancer Vs Super Dancer, Indian Idol 15, and Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The announcement of Celebrity MasterChef further cements its position as a leading general entertainment channel.

While the exact premiere date is yet to be announced, the show has already piqued the interest of fans, promising a roller-coaster ride of culinary adventures and celebrity interactions. With its unique concept and a stellar cast, Celebrity MasterChef is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated reality shows of the season.