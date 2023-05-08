Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo

Ex-contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, and Mr Faisu had a small reunion at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday party.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is making rounds on the internet as the 13th season is all set to begin. However, recently the ex-contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 had a small reunion at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday party. Rajiv, who was in the UK for his birthday celebrations with his mom, took to Instagram and shared a picture with his friends. The picture featured Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, and Mr Faisu. Everyone was seen posing with their bright happy faces.

Rajiv captioned her photo: “And the Birthday Continues some more with My Khatro Gang! Our lil Reunion!! How much fun and laughter!! @mr_faisu_07 @jannatzubair29 @shivangijoshi18 @itisriti @nishantbhat85 @ayaanzubair_12 Missed you @rubinadilaik @mohitmalik1113 @officialkanikamann @thetusharkalia @erikapackard @pratiksehajpal @vajanianeri #friends #kkk12 #funtimes #reunion.” Check the reunion photo below!

This time Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to see a face-off of fears among a fresh batch of celebrity contestants from different walks of life. From pulling off adrenaline-fueled challenges to making tough decisions, these brave-hearts have to push their limits while confronting their deepest fears. The list of confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 includes Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

