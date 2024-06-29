Rajiv Adatia Prepares His Signature Bigg Boss 15 Dishes For Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra

Rajiv Adatia formed numerous relations while in the Bigg Boss 15 house, one of which is still strong, is his friendship with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The couple is currently in London, and Rajiv has invited them to his place for a good desi lunch. That’s not all; Rajiv himself prepared some of Karan and Tejasswi’s favorite foods, which he used to prepare in the Bigg Boss 15 house. To find out, continue reading below!

Rajiv Adatia Cooks For Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra-

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Rajiv Adatia shared a video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seated at the dining table, accompanied by Rajiv’s mother. He then showcases the array of delicacies he has prepared for his guests. Rajiv, with a touch of pride, begins the video by saying, “They’re obviously at my house, and they wanted Theplas.” He then presents the food, which includes a variety of dishes, all prepared with love. Tejasswi even mentions that there is chai for them, adding a homely touch to the meal.

He asks his friends if he’s a good cook, and they agree. He also shares that his mother prepared a few items, but he cooked theplas and paneer himself. Rajiv also insists that they try the dish and record their reactions. Tejasswi and Karan are impressed with the taste.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Breakup Rumours

Reports of Karan and Tejasswi’s breakup have been spreading on the internet for a few days. Although neither reacted, the couple is having a great time in London and sharing pictures and videos on Instagram amidst the breakup rumors.