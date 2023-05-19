Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajiv Adatia's whacky birthday wish for Shivangi Joshi is too cute

Shivangi Joshi turns a year older, and her dear friend Rajiv Adatia didn’t fail to take the moment to celebrate her birthday. The social media star and popular tv personality shared a video with Shivangi Joshi, where we can see the two having their best times together. While Rajiv shared the video, he further added a beautiful heart-felt note along. Check it out below-

Rajiv Adatia’s heartfelt message for Shivangi Joshi

Rajiv Adatia took to his social media handle to share an adorable video with his dear friend Shivangi Joshi. Sharing the video, he wrote,

Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest @shivangijoshi18 ! Your Good soul and your love for God touches my heart. You are one friend I know that will always be there! From our Journey on Khatro till today you are such a sweet friend always ready to have a laugh or just someone to have intense convo with! You are truly a wonderful person and wish nothing but the best for you on your Special Day! I Pray God keeps you Happy and Healthy always!! Here is to many more laughs together! Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday!

Rajiv Adatia-Shivangi Joshi bond

The two got close on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The two participated together in the show along with other popular tv stars starting from Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and others.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is a thrilling Indian reality TV show where celebrities compete in daring challenges to test their physical and mental strength. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show offers viewers an exhilarating experience as participants face their fears and push their limits, engaging in stunts involving heights, water, and more. With suspense and entertainment at every turn, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” keeps audiences hooked as they witness the contestants’ adrenaline-filled journey.