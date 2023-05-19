ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajiv Adatia's whacky birthday wish for Shivangi Joshi is too cute

Rajiv Adatia shares an adorable video with Shivangi Joshi wishing the Yeh Rishta actress on her birthday. Along with the video comes a heartfelt birthday note, read below:

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 May,2023 05:43:48
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajiv Adatia's whacky birthday wish for Shivangi Joshi is too cute

Shivangi Joshi turns a year older, and her dear friend Rajiv Adatia didn’t fail to take the moment to celebrate her birthday. The social media star and popular tv personality shared a video with Shivangi Joshi, where we can see the two having their best times together. While Rajiv shared the video, he further added a beautiful heart-felt note along. Check it out below-

Rajiv Adatia’s heartfelt message for Shivangi Joshi

Rajiv Adatia took to his social media handle to share an adorable video with his dear friend Shivangi Joshi. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Verified
Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest @shivangijoshi18 ! Your Good soul and your love for God touches my heart. You are one friend I know that will always be there! From our Journey on Khatro till today you are such a sweet friend always ready to have a laugh or just someone to have intense convo with! You are truly a wonderful person and wish nothing but the best for you on your Special Day! I Pray God keeps you Happy and Healthy always!! Here is to many more laughs together! Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday!

Rajiv Adatia-Shivangi Joshi bond

The two got close on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The two participated together in the show along with other popular tv stars starting from Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and others.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is a thrilling Indian reality TV show where celebrities compete in daring challenges to test their physical and mental strength. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show offers viewers an exhilarating experience as participants face their fears and push their limits, engaging in stunts involving heights, water, and more. With suspense and entertainment at every turn, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” keeps audiences hooked as they witness the contestants’ adrenaline-filled journey.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Shivangi Joshi Looks Elegant In Black And Golden Outfit, Fans Love It
Shivangi Joshi Looks Elegant In Black And Golden Outfit, Fans Love It
Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics
Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Shivangi Joshi's Engaging Vacay Pics From Maldives Are Breathtaking; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi's Engaging Vacay Pics From Maldives Are Breathtaking; Check Here
Latest Stories
Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast
Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics
Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is here with wedding fashion inspiration, Palak Sindhwani impresses with morning glow
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is here with wedding fashion inspiration, Palak Sindhwani impresses with morning glow
Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love
Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love
Watch: Musician Kushala leaves internet awed with her veena version of Arijit Singh’s Apna Bana Le
Watch: Musician Kushala leaves internet awed with her veena version of Arijit Singh’s Apna Bana Le
Read Latest News