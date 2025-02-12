A Peek Into Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal’s Wedding Vibes At Celebrity MasterChef

Heartthrob Hina Khan is currently battling Stage 3 Breast Cancer. The actress has been sharing insights about her treatment and struggles with her fans. However, her dedication towards her craft and unwavering strength has made her a true inspiration for the generation as she continues to work. This time she has appeared at the sets of Celebrity MasterChef, but not alone, but with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Contestants welcome them just as the groom and bride arrive at the wedding and the visuals build suspicion if the wedding bell rings for the couple?

View Instagram Post 1: A Peek Into Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Wedding Vibes At Celebrity MasterChef

Though Hina Khan’s fans are awaiting her wedding, undoubtedly, it’s not the right time and whenever it may happen, it will be a great affair. However, before things happen in reality, Hina and Rocky’s special welcome on the sets of Celebrity MasterChef is nothing less than a wedding vibe. The beautiful wedding decoration with the stars embracing traditional glam seems the perfect vibe of the wedding.

View Instagram Post 2: A Peek Into Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Wedding Vibes At Celebrity MasterChef

The grand welcome started with Mr Faisu and Rajiv Adatia’s impromptu dance performance at the entrance, followed by Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna and others. As Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal arrive in beautiful traditional attire, serving power couple vibes, actress Usha Nadkarni welcomes the couple with a beautiful aarti. She further welcomed the couple with a bright smile on her face. Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakkar, Rajiv Adatia and others enlightened the moment with their free-style dance, making the moment nothing less than a wedding.