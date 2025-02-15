Abhijeet Sawant becomes the second contestant to be eliminated from ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

Celebrity Masterchef is getting tougher as it progresses into its third week, with contestants facing intense cooking challenges. The latest round proved to be difficult, leading to the elimination of singer Abhijeet Sawant.

Monday’s challenge required participants to transform a liquid drink into a solid dish. Actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim struggled with the task and found herself in the danger zone. As the week continued, more contestants faced setbacks. Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Kabita Singh, and Abhijeet Sawant were given black aprons after losing the double-trouble challenge against Faisu’s team.

While others managed to stay in the competition, Abhijeet’s journey ended after Thursday’s high-stakes mystery box challenge. The challenge featured ingredients worth Rs 31 lakhs, testing both skill and creativity. Judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan closely evaluated the dishes, leading to Abhijeet’s elimination.

Before participating in Celebrity Masterchef, Abhijeet was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi, where he made it to the finals. Though not considered the strongest contender in this competition, he was frequently praised for his presentation skills. On Celebrity Masterchef, he competed alongside close friends Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli, making his elimination even more emotional.

With Abhijeet’s exit, he becomes the second contestant to leave the show after Chandan Prabhakar. As the competition moves forward, the remaining participants must step up their game to avoid elimination.