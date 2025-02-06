TRP Battle: Laughter Chefs Vs. Celebrity MasterChefs – What’s Keeping Viewers Hooked?

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 1 ruled over the audience’s hearts and proved to be a success. It was a show with a new concept based on cooking food and competing with others with lots of fun, drama, and entertainment. The show’s second season started at the end of January, and one more show called Celebrity MasterChef was released, which is also based on cooking. The only difference between both shows is that Laughter Chefs has more comedy than food expertise. In contrast, Celebrity MasterChef shows more top celebrities showcasing their true cooking skills in making different and delicious recipes.

Laughter Chefs blends comedy with culinary chaos, casting a blend of social media stars, comedians, and celebrities making dishes with their witty comedy. On the other hand, Celebrity MasterChefs wholely focuses on serious cooking competitions, with celebrities challenging their limits to make tasty and challenging dishes. As both the shows are based on cooking, this draws a comparison between the two, thinking about which show is keeping the audience hooked.

The latest TRP ratings for this week are out, and as per the BARC data, Laughter Chefs has secured 6th rank on the chart with a TVR of 1.9, while Celebrity MasterChefs is 37th position with TVT 0.6. Clearly, the cooking competition with comedy tadka in Laughter Chefs has managed to keep the audience hooked, and Celebrity MasterChef failed to secure a better position despite serious competition between the celebrities.