The OG Chef Nia Sharma is back on COLORS’ ‘Laughter Chefs’ with Sudesh Lehri

Laughter Chefs is gaining popularity and impressive TRP ratings due to its playful script and unique concept, which the TV industry has not explored before.

The dinner-tainment show, COLORS’ Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, just got a whole lot spicier and has been buzzing with the chatter about one star everyone’s been missing, Nia Sharma. From her unapologetic sass to her playful banter with Sudesh Lehri, the celebrity contestants couldn’t stop reminiscing about the firepower she brought to the kitchen.

Whether it was her dramatic way of flipping rotis or firing witty one-liners at Sudesh, Nia’s quirks have been sorely missed. Reuniting with Sudesh, Nia is ready to stir up a storm of laughter with their unbeatable comic chemistry and fiery exchanges. Her entry promises surprises and a thrilling twist to the show’s already addictive recipe of fun and entertainment.

Nia Sharma, on returning to COLORS ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment,’ “I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed Laughter Chefs. Honestly, not a single day went by without someone—be it fans online or even strangers at airports—asking me, ‘Nia, when are you returning to the show?’ And that kind of love, that kind of recall, is rare and deeply special. What made it truly unforgettable was the chemistry I shared with Sudesh Ji—our dynamic became such a hit that people still tagged me in those hilarious clips! So, when I got the opportunity to come back to this dinner-tainment show, it felt like a no-brainer. I’m super happy to be reuniting with the OG Laughter Chefs, who are family to me. With my entry, I want to tell my fans to expect spice, sass, and serious kitchen chaos!”

Lays Flavours of the world presents ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Co powered by Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air fresheners, India Gate Basmati Rice, and Sprite every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on COLORS.