Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Ishana’s ploy against Mangal-Kapil; Will she succeed in her plan?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). As we know, Adit (Naman Shaw) halted the proceedings at the reception, when he came to the premise in an inebriated state and tried to stop the function. All ended with Kapil slapping Adit and sending him out. The function proceeded after which Kusum forced Adit to apologize before Mangal and Kapil. Kusum wanted Mangal to stay at the Saxena house and wished to perform Mangal’s wedding as her mother.

The upcoming episode will see Ishana getting out of her house without anyone’s knowledge. Everyone will run around to look for her. However, Ishana will come to Mangal with a gift in her hand, and will apologize for walking out midway from the reception. Ishana will force Mangal to talk about the pressure on her to marry Kapil. Ishana will deliberately record Mangal’s confession of how she is forced to marry Kapil when she is not willing to. Ishana will send the recording to Kapil, and will intend to break their relationship. She will not want her mother to remarry. It will now be interesting to see how Kapil will react to Ishana’s ploy.

What will happen next?

