Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant and Mannat’s confrontation; clean the kitchen together

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant’s (Adnan Khan) wedding happening with Malla (Sharain Khanduja). We wrote about the huge fight between Vikrant and Mannat wherein their discord grew to bigger levels. Mannat threw Aishwarya out of her own room, leaving Aishwarya deeply hurt and planning a comeback with another scheming idea. Meanwhile, Mannat got to know about his act of spending the night with Malla which forced their wedding.

The upcoming episode will see a fight between ladies in the kitchen. Shruti will be cooking for Mannat when Neetu will facilitate Neetu’s fall by tripping her. Mannat will come to Shruti’s rescue and soon will have a fight with Neetu. This argument will bring Vikrant into the kitchen, wherein Neetu will fake her own fall, blaming Mannat for the same. This will lead to Vikrant and Mannat’s confrontation in the kitchen, wherein they will end up cleaning the spilt food and the broken pieces of the plate. Amidst this, there will be a cute moment between them wherein they will cherish their togetherness of the past.

What will happen now?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.