Meri Bhavya Life Upcoming Twist: Rishank bends his gym rules; tries to apologize to Bhavya

Meri Bhavya Life the Colors television show produced by Sphereorigins has seen the huge drama of Rishank (Karan Vohra) and Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia) having a big fight after Bhavya got to know of Rishank’s real feelings towards her. To make matters worse, Bua Maa created a rift between Rishank and Bhavya’s father which made matters worse. Bhavya left Rishank’s home for good and had an emotional breakdown. As we know, she had started to love him and this setback hit her hard.

The upcoming episode will see Rishank realizing his mistake of behaving unruly with Bhavya’s father and Bhavya. He will be determined to set things right. He will find ways to apologize to Bhavya. However, Bhavya will be determined to move on, to such an extent that she will stop wearing the mangalsutra and sindoor.

Rishank, will, however, bend the rules of his gym, allowing ladies inside for the first time, and announcing special deals and packages for them.

Will he be able to impress Bhavya?

Set against the backdrop of a judgmental society obsessed with inches and abs, Meri Bhavya Life strs Prisha Dhatwalia as Bhavya and Karan Vohra as Rishank, a six-pack-sporting fitness freak with deep-rooted biases. But this is no makeover tale—it’s a defiant call to shift the lens from the waistline to the mind. “Mota hona badi bimaari hai, ya motape ke aage na dekh paana?” asks the show’s tagline, setting the tone for a story that challenges convention. Bhavya isn’t shrinking to fit expectations—she’s designing her own narrative, one where ambition, dignity, and love aren’t weight-dependent. The show is produced by Sphere Origins.