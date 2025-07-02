Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat reveals the truth to Gagan; Gagan left heartbroken

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) marrying Malla (Sharain Khanduja) amid a tense ambience. Mannat (Ayesha Singh) entered the house during Malla’s gruhapravesh, causing huge drama. Mannat broke the ice that she is the equal shareholder of Mezbaani and takes Aishwarya’s place. Mannat also announced that she would stay in the same house. Vikrant got the legal documents scrutinized and was shocked at Aishwarya’s act. Mannat told Vikrant that she hit a deal for her daughter’s wellbeing and gave Mezbaani to her.

The upcoming drama will see Mannat having a talk with Gagan (Hasan Zaidi) who has been a guiding force for her. She will tell him the truth of Aishwarya being her real mother. Gagan will break down and will not know what to do. He will want to confront Aishwarya then and there and expose her. But Mannat will plead before him to keep quiet and remain clueless about things happening around her. Mannat will explain that Aishwarya has killed people and can stoop to any level to harm him if she knows that he supports Mannat. Gagan will be speechless but will promise to be with Mannat in her actions.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.