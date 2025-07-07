Noyontara Upcoming Twist: Noyon’s pehli rasoi turns spooky; gets unwell

Noyontara the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) entering the Pari Mahal amidst unwelcome gestures coming from the family. We wrote about the scary experiences that happened before Noyontara during her gruhapravesh. She saw plenty of ghostly married women standing before her, asking her not to come into the house to sacrifice her life. We also wrote about Noyontara’s footsteps turning black after stepping onto the alta plate. We saw Noyon worry over the presence of Lolita in the house. She even questioned Lolita (Narayani Shastri) about her identity and whether she killed Surjo’s mother. However, Noyon did not get her answers.

The upcoming episode will see Lolita bringing Noyontara inside the kitchen for her pehli rasoi ritual. However, the experience for Noyon in the kitchen will be all the more scary and spooky, as she will continue seeing married ladies who would be exhibiting their modes of death to Noyon. Noyon will get so scared that she will faint again. She will be checked by Surjo after Lolita will order him to check on her. Surjo will not believe Noyon’s health state and will tell the family that she is creating drama and is not genuine.

What will happen next?

