Paras Arora & Neeharika Roy To Lead Peninsula Pictures’ New Supernatural Drama, Reports

Good news for Paras Arora and Neeharika Roy‘s fans as the beloved TV stars are all set to return to screens with a new character and new image. Paras is paired opposite Neeharika for the first time for Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming show for & TV. With fresh Jodi, the makers are bringing something new for the viewers, and this time it will be more exciting.

As per the media reports, & TV is launching a new show starring Paras Arora and Neeharika Roy as the lead pair. It will be a supernatural romantic love show that will highlight conventional love in today’s time.

Neeharika Roy, who last appeared in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, will appear in a distinct role from the characters she has played before. She will be seen in a Gen-Z avatar. On the other hand, Paras, last appeared in the Dangal TV show Gehna: Zewar Ya Zanjeer, will also appear in a new role.

However, talking about the show, its release date, and more details is yet to be revealed. The makers are yet to finalise the show name, and fans are eagerly waiting. However, along with Paras Arora and Neeharika Roy, the show will also feature actress Priyamvada Kant in a key role. So, are you excited for the next supernatural show?