Exclusive: Akanksha Gilani to join the cast of Sun Neo’s Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahaani

Actress Akanksha Gilani who was last seen in the role of Meera in Colors’ Durga has joined the cast of Sun Neo’s upcoming supernatural thriller titled Divya–Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani.

Divya–Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani is poised to be a stunning visual masterpiece, ushering audiences into an expansive and enchanting supernatural realm. This groundbreaking series will harness state-of-the-art CGI and VFX technology, expertly crafted to render a world rich with imagination and wonder vividly. With a keen focus on exceptional production values, Divya–Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani aspires to deliver a cinematic experience that captivates the senses, featuring opulent sets that evoke grandeur, meticulously designed visually striking aesthetics, and powerful performances that resonate with emotional depth. These thoughtful elements highlight the show’s artistic vision and reflect Sun Neo’s unwavering dedication to providing viewers with the premium entertainment they deserve.

The show produced by Peninsula Pictures will see Suraj Pratap Singh and Megha Ray as the leads. We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively reported about Bhagya Lakshmi fame actress Kavita Banerjee joining the cast of the show as the main negative lead. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Kavita Banerjee to play the main negative in Peninsula Pictures’ supernatural Divya-Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahaani for Sun Neo

Now we hear of Akanksha playing a vital character, that of the chachi to the male lead. Her character will be of a smart person, capable of manipulating situations. She will be a blunt yet humorous character.

We buzzed Akanksha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

